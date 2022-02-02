SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lots of people in Springfield and around the Ozarks are buying up supplies to keep the ice from sticking to their driveways. If caring for the environment is something that interests you, then you may want to know how road salt impacts the earth

Stormwater specialist Sarah Davis said salt increases conductivity in local streams. Conductivity refers to the amount of dissolved materials in the water.

High salt levels in streams over the years can accumulate and disturb the life cycles of little bugs called macroinvertebrates, which make up the base of the aquatic food web.

De-icers are necessary for keeping citizens safe, but cities are working toward being kind to the environment while keeping people safe. Springfield uses a combination of rock salt and liquid calcium chloride, which makes the ice melt at lower temperatures as well as decreases the “bounce and scatter” effect when salt is dropped on the ground.

What can you do at home? Davis’ best advice is to follow the directions on the bad when applying salt and don’t over apply. More doesn’t always mean better!