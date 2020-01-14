Use caution when buying your playoff tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After another win by the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday and the team is one step closer to the Superbowl. Fans need to be careful when they buy tickets to these big playoff games.

Before you buy your tickets, how can you make sure they are legitimate?

An investigator at Better Business Bureau, Rebecca Phoenix, says buying them directly from the venue is the best choice.

Plus, making sure they have a refund policy if for any reason you need your money back.

Always use a credit card and don’t feel desperate.

“That’s the first thing because the scammers are going to play on that,” Phoenix said. “They’re going to think you’re going to go for something you haven’t thought through completely, so don’t feel the need, at that particular moment, if you haven’t done your research.”

If the tickets are sold out and you have to get them from a secondary source, the best thing to do is to have the seller meet you at the venue and have a ticket counter clerk check to see it’s legitimate.

