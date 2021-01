WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Students in West Plains will be getting free meals until the end of the school year.

According to the school district, the USDA has extended its program. Students from pre-school to 12th grade will have access to free breakfasts and lunches.

Meals can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays at the rear entrance of the middle school next to the food service delivery entrance.

Students attending classes online will be allowed to participate in the program.