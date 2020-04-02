USA Olympic Softball stop in Springfield canceled due to Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Park Board has announced the USA Olympic Softball tour stop at Killian Sports Complex stadium scheduled for June 3 has been cancelled.

The 2020 Stand Beside Her Tour held by the USA Women’s National Softball Team has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus emergency. Currently park board said in a release that the process to provide full refunds has begun, and all refunds are scheduled to be completed by April 15.

Customers who bought tickets with a credit card should see a refund to the card they used, and customers who bought tickets with cash or a check will be mailed a check from the city of Springfield.

No details about a possible rescheduling has been released. For more ticket refund information, the park board says to contact Killian Sports Complex at 417-837-5817.