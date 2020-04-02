USA Olympic Softball stop in Springfield canceled due to Coronavirus

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Park Board has announced the USA Olympic Softball tour stop at Killian Sports Complex stadium scheduled for June 3 has been cancelled.

The 2020 Stand Beside Her Tour held by the USA Women’s National Softball Team has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus emergency. Currently park board said in a release that the process to provide full refunds has begun, and all refunds are scheduled to be completed by April 15.

Customers who bought tickets with a credit card should see a refund to the card they used, and customers who bought tickets with cash or a check will be mailed a check from the city of Springfield.

No details about a possible rescheduling has been released. For more ticket refund information, the park board says to contact Killian Sports Complex at 417-837-5817.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now