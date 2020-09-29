Urgent care for mental health opening in Southwest Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Southwest Missouri’s first and only urgent care for mental health will open in Joplin Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Urgent Behavioral Solutions will be operated by Ozark Center, which is a part of Freeman Health.

According to the Ozark Center, this urgent care is a quicker and more inexpensive alternative to the emergency room. Extended hours will be offered to patients with urgent mental health needs.

Patients can go to the facility Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The clinic is funded by a reoccurring $2 million federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services says its seen a 900% increase in calls to its crisis hotline since last year.