Uptick for retail stores in Branson

BRANSON, MO- U.S. retail sales jumped by a record 17.7% from April to May, with spending partially rebounding after the coronavirus had shut down businesses. President Trump celebrated this milestone by tweeting, “Wow! May retail sales show biggest one-month increase of ALL TIME, up 17.7%. Far bigger than projected. Looks like a BIG DAY FOR THE STOCK MARKET, AND JOBS!”

Branson is also starting to see an uptick in sales that is giving local business owners hope for the rest of the tourism season.

Mary Bowman is the owner of Peter Engler Designs in downtown Branson. She says business has really started to pick up in the last few weeks. “We’re thrilled with what’s been going on the last two weeks. It’s beginning to be a lot more traffic and a lot more sales. It’s picking up, and we can see it is starting and going to be good.” Her store represents over 150 different artist, selling everything from wooden crafts to handmade decorations.

Bowman attributes the rise in recent sales to other businesses opening in the area. She believes Silver Dollar City and other attractions reopening will lead to even better numbers.