Update: Victim identified in Little Rock’s first homicide of 2020

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KARK).- Little Rock police have identified the victim in the Capital City’s first homicide of the year.

According to a news release, officers found Varn Brown, Jr., 35, lying on the ground just outside a lower level breezeway of one of the buildings of Capitol Hill Apartments.

Police say MEMS performed life-saving measures, but Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say multiple people called and said they heard six to 10 gunshots.

Authorities say a man also called, saying his friend was shot.

Detectives have interviewed the caller and other possible witnesses at the apartment complex, and are working to retrieve surveillance footage from the apartments.

Two vehicles from the scene were also impounded, according to detectives.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., – Little Rock police are investigating the first homicide of 2020.

Officers were called to Capitol Hill Apartments just after 9:15 Sunday night.

Police say a man was found near one of the apartment buildings.

The man died at the scene, police say.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.