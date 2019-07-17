UPDATE: Springfield Police involved in early morning car chase, ends in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle, the driver of the vehicle was sweating profusely, when the vehicle fled Tuesday morning.

Deputies believed the driver, Larry Antone Applegate, was sweating because he was involved in a prior incident that morning. When Applegate was questioned about the scenario he fled.

Applegate was driving recklessly, reaching up to 89 miles per hour, before crashing into the side of a house. The passenger was stuck in the car when officers arrived on the scene. She stated that Applegate had fled on foot and she wasn’t sure why.

Officers located Applegate just east of the location where the car crashed. Both individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers do not believe he was involved in the other scenario that morning.

Officers found Applegate with a gun and ammunition.

At the hospital, the passenger told officers that she had just met Applegate and they had been driving around talking when they were pulled over. She said Applegate fled from the traffic stop and she didn’t know why. She said she told him to stop several times but he refused to stop.

At the hospital, Applegate said that he did not remember getting the car at the time of the pursuit. He said he had used methamphetamine for a couple of days and did not remember much.

Applegate also said he did not know why he had ammunition and that he should not have been in possession of a firearm because he was a convicted felon.

This is a developing story.

Original Story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tuesday morning around 4:30 am a Greene County Deputy located a man in a stolen Chevrolet truck who appeared to be stealing items from a construction site. The man quickly eluded deputies when he fled into off-road terrain where deputies could not follow. Shortly thereafter, at 4:45 am the stolen truck was located in the wooded terrain, abandoned and unoccupied.

While searching the area for the suspect another deputy noticed a suspicious acting Chevrolet Trailblazer who appeared to be circling the immediate area where the suspect had abandoned the stolen truck. Believing the Trailblazer was involved in the stolen truck incident, a deputy conducted a traffic stop. While attempting to identify the male driver and female passenger of the Trailblazer, the occupants refused and fled in the vehicle.

Deputies pursued but lost sight of the vehicle in the area of National Ave and Cherry St. At 5:33 am another Springfield Police unit reported that they had noticed the Trailblazer traveling north on National. Moments later, a deputy searching for the Trailblazer discovered debris in the roadway on National north of Chestnut which led him to discover the Trailblazer crashed into a home at 914 N. National Ave. After a brief foot pursuit, the injured driver was taken into custody. Both occupants of the Trailblazer were transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. A female juvenile inside the home received minor injuries from debris. She was treated on scene by responding medical crew and refused additional care.

At this time, it is not believed that the driver of the Trailblazer was also the driver of the stolen Chevrolet truck however his relationship to that incident is still undetermined.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.