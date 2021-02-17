UPDATE: SPP handling demand Wednesday, CU urges customers to conserve energy through Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With no alerts for possible rolling blackouts across Springfield Wednesday, City Utilities is still urging customers to conserve energy usage through Friday, Feb. 19.

City Utilities’ website asks customers to please come together in the midst of peak energy usage across the region.

CU says you can conserve energy by:

Turn down your thermostat at least 2°. 68° is the suggested average setting for winter.

Limit using natural gas fireplaces.

Limit using plug-in space heaters.

Turn down the temperature setting on your water heater.

Look for other opportunities to reduce your use of natural gas & electricity until Friday, Feb. 19.

Update from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) as of 10:46 a.m. Wednesday:

SPP says it reached peak demand Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., without having to promote an Energy Emergency Alert from Level 2 to Level 3.

An EEA Level 3 means members like City Utilities are ordered to begin rolling blackouts. SPP has remained at an EEA Level 2 since 6:28 Tuesday evening.

Here’s the full update on grid conditions from the SPP website,

SPP remains at an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 since 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, having reached our morning peak of over 38,600 MW around 9:00 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, Feb. 17. We continue to urge all homes and businesses throughout our 14-state region to conserve electricity, but are not directing any interruptions of service at this time. The public should follow their service providers’ directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.

We will update this story as we receive future updates from City Utilities and the Southwest Power Pool.