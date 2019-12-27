Update on Latoka Court shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New documents are revealing details about the man who was shot and killed by Springfield police Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home on east Latoka Court on Christmas eve.

Once inside, they found 56-year-old David White with a gun and a woman screaming for help.

He was shot and killed after not complying with officers’ commands.

The news-leader is reporting White had pending charges for domestic assault and violating a protection order.

Just a few weeks ago, officers were called to the same house, in a very similar situation.

A woman had been assaulted.

White was accused of choking a woman last summer.

He was released from jail with a GPS monitoring device about a week before being killed.