SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week, Convoy of Hope sent a team to Poland to help deliver supplies to refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On March 4, Convoy of Hope updated OzarksFirst on their work in the region.

The team is working to hand out food, water, clothing, medical and hygiene supplies, and other essentials.

With over a million Ukrainians fleeing the invasion, the need for supplies is high. Over a third of refugees have crossed the border into Poland and are now needing shelter as well as basics like blankets and feminine hygiene products.

Convoy of Hope is working with partners in 6 countries near Ukraine to provide for the needs of refugees.

Donations can be made here, or by texting “Ukraine” to 68828.

Another Springfield organization, Ridgecrest Baptist Church, has a team in Poland working to care for the children of a Ukrainian orphanage. The team there posted an update on Facebook, saying the children are now safely across the border into Poland.

Nic Wiersma, Convoy of Hope’s vice president of Disaster Services, said he has been responding to large disasters for 14 years.

“I’ve been on the front end of those like the Haiti earthquake in 2009 or the Japan tsunami in 2011 or the Joplin tornado in 2011,” said Wiersma.

The organization’s International Disaster Services team has been working with people on the ground in Ukraine before the invasion began to construct a strategy to help those in need.

“We have we have an entire team of international disaster experts,” said Ethan Forhetz, national spokesperson of Convoy of Hope.