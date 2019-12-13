Update on condition of 2 children burned in gas can explosion

CARL JUNCTION, Mo (KODE). — We’re learning more about the condition of the two children critically injured from a gas can explosion in Carl Junction.

We spoke to a family member of the children, who are siblings, who told us the 10-year-old boy has been transferred to a hospital in Galveston, Texas.

47% of his body was burned during the incident and although he is stable, he will need to remain in the hospital for some time.

There are risks for complications with burns this severe.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to a Springfield hospital with 15% of her body burned.

She will receive a skin graft to her forehead.

Carl Junction authorities responded to a house on Shimm Circle around noon Thursday.

The two children had a gas can in the back yard and were trying to burn something.

Somehow, the can ignited and exploded.