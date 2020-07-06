UPDATE: Kanakuk camp up to 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Health Department announced there are now 82 cases of COVID-19 at the Kanakuk camp in Lampe.

Pam Burnett, the Stone County Health Dept. Administrator, says these cases are still only coming from the Lampe facility.

Burnett says the cases have all returned home, and most are from out of the area – multiple states, a few are in surrounding states.

Stone County Health Dept is working to follow up with the patients’ local health departments so that they can continue to monitor the individuals.

The Health Department says 31 patients were tested at the camp and the rest were tested at home.

SCHD is in constant communication with Kanakuk and with DHSS.

Burnett says she does not know the exact number but says she believes there’s one Stone county case, and under 5 Taney County cases from this outbreak.

The numbers will continue to update throughout the day.