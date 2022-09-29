SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Global disaster relief agency Convoy of Hope is working with Central Bank to provide a way for people to support Convoy’s efforts to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.

Central Bank is accepting donations at its 20 locations throughout the Ozarks. The money donated will directly support Convoy of Hope’s disaster relief efforts in Florida.

Central Bank of the Ozarks will also match up to $5,000 of donations. The bank’s CEO and president said the bank wanted to give people a safe way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Any Central Bank employee can accept donations for the Convoy of Hope Hurricane Relief Fund, which will support immediate and long-term recovery efforts.

Convoy of Hope sent a response team to Florida Wednesday.