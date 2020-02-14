Update: First medical marijuana dispensary now open in Little Rock

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KARK). – The first medical marijuana dispensary for the capital city is now up and running.

Earlier this week we told you about approval from the state for Harvest House of Cannabis to begin operations.

On Friday morning, the doors were opened for the first time.

More details to come.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first medical marijuana dispensary for the capital city has been approved to open by the state.

On Tuesday, Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control announced formal approval to Harvest House of Cannabis, located on Rodney Parham Rd., to open for business, after passing an inspection.

The opening date is now at the discretion of owners.

The ABC says two remaining dispensaries in Zone 5 that are not yet approved, Herbology (Little Rock, located on Kanis) and Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, located on East Kiehl), are completing final inspections.

Currently, the closest operational dispensaries to Little Rock are Native Green Wellness (Hensley) and Harvest Cannabis Dispensary (Conway).

“We anticipate overall medical marijuana sales will surpass $40 million and 6,000 pounds this week,” The ABC said Tuesday. “A detailed report will be issued Friday.”