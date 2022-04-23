All involved in crash listed in "serious condition" at Mercy Hospital, Joplin

The cab of a semi-truck is crushed by an overpass bridge, after it slammed into the concrete structure during a late night crash (4/22) along the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 at exit 22.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County.

The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last night (4/22) in the westbound lanes of I-44 at exit 22 (exit for County Road 100 and the Joplin Regional Stockyards).

According to the MHP traffic crash report, the Hobby Lobby semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Robert Jones of Oklahoma City and occupied by 63-year-old Robert Bettis of Edmond, Oklahoma, struck the Dodge Ram pick-up truck, driven by 68-year-old Olathe, Kansas resident, Lisa McCabe.

As the semi-truck hit the Dodge ram, it caused the driver of that Dodge to run off the interstate and overturn, coming to a stop in the grass next the westbound exit 22 off-ramp.

After hitting the Dodge Ram, the driver of the semi-truck struck a guardrail along the right lane of westbound I-44, and came to a stop when it crashed into the overpass bridge at exit 22.

The MHP traffic crash report listed all three involved in serious condition, as they were taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The driver and passenger in the semi-truck had to be extricated from the cab as it was wedged under the overpass bridge.

Both vehicles were towed by M-and-M Wrecker out of Carthage.

For more than two hours, traffic along the westbound lane of I-44 was backed up several miles.

While emergency crews worked the scene of the crash, Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office controlled the flow of traffic, allowing one lane of vehicles to continue in the westbound direction, by exiting the off-ramp at exit 22, and entering back onto the interstate.

The left lane of westbound I-44 was opened at 11:00 p.m., while crews worked in the right lane to remove the semi-truck from the side of the overpass.

All lanes heading westbound on the interstate were opened around 3:00 a.m. this morning (4/23).

Emergency crews from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Fire Department, Sarcoxie Police and the Sarcoxie Rural Fire Department all responded to the interstate accident.

