Here are your top headlines for this Friday. Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed.

A Willard man is accused of threatening to shoot up a school, a church, and assassinate the pastor of a megachurch in Texas, according to court documents.

Nathan Elleson is charged with two counts of first-degree terrorist threat and one count of second-degree harassment. Click here for more.

Springfield Police said two people were arrested Sunday, May 1, 2022, after they pulled a man out of the car he was sleeping in, assaulted him, and drove away. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office helped police find the suspects later Sunday. They were arrested and booked into the Greene County jail, but have not been officially charged.

Camden County deputies said they found a man had a wooden club, a loaded gun, and brass knuckles the night he allegedly caused a disturbance at a restaurant in Linn Creek Friday night.

A news release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the business about a disturbance. The caller said a man was threatening people with a gun.

Springfield City Council members may vote to pledge $2 million toward the project that will widen Interstate 44 to six lanes. That amount would match the federal grant MoDOT is trying to get to help pay for the project. The resolution said a six-lane Interstate 44 through Springfield would help the economy and would allow for more walkways to connect parks along the interstate.

Teacher Appreciation Week begins Monday, May 2. That means all kinds of freebies are available to educators who flash a school ID. Here’s a list.