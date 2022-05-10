SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox anchor Sarah Scarlett brings you today’s top headlines.

Charges filed in deadly Springfield shooting

James Lee Young, Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and burglary in connection with the death of Johnny Hipol on March 25. Court documents said Young confronted his ex-girlfriend at a home on Commercial Street, which led to a confrontation and ultimately the shooting.

Deadly fire in Branson

Early Tuesday morning, crews with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at a mobile home on Cedar Park Road. Crews found the body of one person in a part of the home that collapsed. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are investigating.

An unlicensed guide was leading the tour when a Springfield man died at Buffalo River in Arkansas

The Newton County, Arkansas Sheriff confirmed Brad Thomas, who died Saturday when he fell during a hike was being led by a man who did not have a license to lead tours. The Sheriff said this was not the first time this person had been involved in an incident while illegally leading a tour.

Some retailers are limiting the sale of baby formula

CVS and Walgreens are among the stores limiting the sale of baby formula because of the ongoing national shortage. Both chains say they are having issues with supply and are limiting customers to three baby formula purchases per transaction.

Tom Brady already has a job lined up for when he retires

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, FOX Sports has reached an agreement with the seven-time Super Bowl champion for him to be its lead NFL analyst “whenever he stops playing.” Brady announced his retirement in January, but in March he announced he’ll be returning to Tampa Bay for his 23rd NFL season.

Gas prices are at their highest since 2008

Over the last two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen to $4.37, four cents higher than the national record set on March 11. Our Gas Price Tracker helps you find the cheapest prices near you.