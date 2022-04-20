

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett gets you up to speed on all the latest news around the Ozarks. Here are today’s top stories:

Purina factory closing, leaving many jobless

Purina’s factory in Springfield will be shutting down, leaving 40 employees jobless following the company’s decisions to exit the paper litter business.

CoxHealth masking update

CoxHealth has recently updated its masking requirements for fully vaccinated employees. Beginning today, April 20, fully vaccinated staff will not need to wear masks when away from patients and patient care areas.

Two charged in Hot Springs kidnapping

Two are facing charges after kidnapping a 17-year-old in Hot Springs on Monday and demanding money in exchange for the teen’s life. The teen has been located safe with minor injuries, and the two suspects were arrested.

Missouri’s stance on marijuana

Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana are underway at a national level, but also in Missouri. Whether the federal bill will pass the Senate is unknown, but a Missouri lawmaker has also filed an act that would legalize marijuana use for adults, release non-violent offenders who were arrested for marijuana and allow the substance to be used recreationally.

Nine-year-old loses finger after fall in the classroom

A nine-year-old boy who tripped and fell in the classroom had to have his finger amputated after it was caught in a metal computer cabinet. The parents said school officials failed to let them know how severe the boy’s injury was.

Middle school teachers write song to support students

Two teachers at Pipkin Middle School released a rap video to help students prepare for MAP testing.