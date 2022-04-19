SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett gets you up to speed on all the latest news around the Ozarks. Here are today’s top stories:

The Arkansas State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Hot Springs Monday night.

According to officials, Trynytee Case was last seen in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs after leaving work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Authorities described Case as a white female standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Authorities also noted that she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a “Pour Some Sugar on Me” logo, legging style pants and white tennis shoes.

Oklahomans will gather to remember the 168 lives lost and those that were changed forever 27 years ago during the Oklahoma City bombing. As is the tradition, 168 seconds of silence were observed in honor of each victim and at the end of the service, all of their names were read.

Early detection is key to surviving breast cancer. However, some women are not able to afford to get a mammogram. This is why Cox Branson is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO) to offer free screenings to women who are underinsured.

Thursday will bring some big news from the Missouri State University campus.

A news release from the university said the Missouri State University Foundation will announce a “significant gift” during a news conference on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Is your location sabotaging your life love? New data indicates many U.S. cities – even some of its biggest – not only have fewer single people but make it harder to date overall.

Researchers at Sperling’s BestPlaces used several factors (and U.S. Census data) to create the ranking, including percentage of singles ages 18-24, population and number of dating venues per capita (coffee shops, bars, etc). Some rankings are surprising: mega metros like Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco sit in the middle of the pack, owing to low scores of dating places per capita, in addition to gift-buying trends. Did Springfield make the list?