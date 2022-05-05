SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox’s Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed every weekday with the top trending and newsworthy stories. Here’s what’s making news on May 5, 2022.

HIT AND RUN SEARCH

Police in West Plains are searching for a vehicle that struck a bicyclist early Thursday morning.

Flooding closes roads across the Ozarks

A long night of heavy rain has left many roads throughout the Ozarks flooded even into Thursday afternoon, with more rain expected throughout the day.

Water rescue in Carl Junction

A semi-truck driver was rescued after being stranded in more than two feet of water flowing across Highway 171.

Critical need for negative blood types to donate

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is eligible urging eligible donors with A negative, B negative and O negative blood to give as soon as possible. Reserves for these blood types are at less than one-day levels.

Springfield students fight for right to wear heritage garb to graduation

Students at Springfield Public Schools were told they would not be allowed to wear eagle feathers, an act that they say would represent their tribe and show pride in their heritage.

Four Mother’s Day events

With Mother’s Day weekend coming up, here’s some places to go and events to take part in while you celebrate the holiday.