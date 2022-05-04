SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox’s Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed every weekday with the top trending and newsworthy stories. Here’s what’s making news on May 4, 2022.

SPD tips to stay safe while vacationing

Springfield PD are warning those planning on heading out of town on vacation to delay posting photos until after you return, to deter any would-be robbers.

Intuit $141 million settlement on ads

Intuit has been ordered to pay $141 million over TurboTax ads promising “free” tax services. More about who’s eligible in the settlement:

Ozark Mountain State Park new name announcement

Governor Mike Parson has announced the park will be renamed Shepherd of the Hills State Park as part of a development plan for the area.

