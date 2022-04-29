SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox’s Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed every weekday with the top trending and newsworthy stories. Here’s what’s making news on April 29, 2022.

Nixa man arrested after missing court dates

Joe Dutton, who is accused in connection with a stabbing and who was wanted for missing court dates was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Christian County jail.

Search for man accused of biting off man’s ear

Authorities are searching for a man from Lake Ozark after he’s been charged with first-degree assault among several other charges, news station KRCG reports.

RECALL ALERT: Ford SUVs can roll away

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

Avian flu is rarely transmitted to humans, but it was transmitted to a CO inmate

A state inmate serving time in Delta County, Colorado, tested positive for a highly pathogenic avian influenza, or H5N1, after being exposed to birds that were later confirmed to have contracted the virus.

MSU students offer help to kids in Ukraine

MSU’s math 121 class is raising money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and raising awareness about what’s happening in Ukraine.

Ducklings rescued at Cox Branson

A Facebook post from Cox Medical Center Branson shared photos of CoxHealth Public Safety officer Cam pulling the trapped ducklings from the drain.