SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks FOX’s Sarah Scarlett is bringing everyone up to speed with the most popular headlines as of April 27th, 2022.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard.

A person was hit by a truck today on U.S. 65 in Springfield. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

On April 27th, at 7:00 p.m., Temple Israel will be hosting the Zoom Yom HaShoah event. The name comes from the Hebrew word ‘shoah’, which means ‘whirlwind’. Yom HaShoah was established in Israel in 1953.

You can hear these stories and more by watching Ozarks FOX at 6:30 and 9 p.m.