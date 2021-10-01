Unvaccinated Mercy employees get 2nd chance

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy in Springfield released a statement on July 7th requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30th in order to keep their jobs.

As the deadline crept closer, some employees chose to get the vaccine to protect their jobs, but others declined to get the vaccine.

Mercy has now responded by placing those unwilling to get the vaccine on unpaid leave for a month.

At the end of the month, those still unvaccinated will be terminated from their positions.

This leave is a second chance for employees to get the vaccine, as the health care provider previously said that the vaccine would become a condition of employment beginning October 1st, similar to the flu shot policy at the hospital.