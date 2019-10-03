Unlicensed therapist pleads guilty to sexual abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man who advertised himself as a massage therapist on Facebook has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing clients.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 68-year-old Karl Swope pleaded guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

The Board of Therapeutic Massage accused Swope in August 2018 of inappropriately touching three women and practicing massage therapy without a license. Columbia police then interviewed two clients who said they were sexually assaulted by Swope. Court records say he had faced similar accusations in Rolla.

Swope maintained a Facebook page advertising his services as “Deep tissue muscle therapy.” His victims said he hung certificates on the wall next to his massage table, and some clients were provided a gratuitous copy of his book “22 Healing Acupressure Points by Karl Swope.”

