Unknown vehicle hits an Amish buggy leaving one woman seriously injured

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — An unknown vehicle hit an Amish buggy Saturday night leaving a woman seriously injured.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday along Highway 97 seven miles north of Jerico Springs.
The crash report states a 23-year-old man was driving the Amish buggy when a vehicle struck it from behind and then drove off. An 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. She was taken to a hospital in Springfield.