Unknown vehicle hits an Amish buggy leaving one woman seriously injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - MFA Oil is starting to refurbish some of its propane tanks. It says it was waiting months to get new tanks in. Now, it's able to cut that time down.

"This time of year is usually of our busiest times," MFA Oil Director of Safety and Maintenance Tom Procter said. "Normally we have some delays going into fall with new construction or new processes ramping up. To order loads of brand new steel tanks to be sent to us to be used, we’re looking at months. We used to measure it in weeks and now the new time frame months before we can get new steel delivered to us.”