University receives $300 million donation from St. Louis couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — St. Louis businessman Fred Kummer and his wife June donated $300 million to a foundation supporting the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The Kummer’s said their goal with the donation is to elevate the university’s quality and to enhance the economic impact on the region.

“We get the best of the best of the best of the best,” said Fred. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t have better institutions.”

June says education is very important to her and her husband.

“Fred and I have just been very keen on education,” said June. “What I want out of all of my grandkids and now we have four great-grandkids, I want some degrees.”

Communications Officer Andrew Careaga and Chancellor Dehghani explained how this donation will help the university.

“We’ll focus on innovation,” said Careaga. “Kummer School of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development is a new school that will be established through this gift.”

“The newest school will create new programs, will need new faculty members,” said Dehghani.

Dehghani says the new school will employ several diverse workers.

“We intend to hire anywhere between 80 to 100 new faculty members in the next five years,” said Dehghani. “The idea is for us to bring people from different backgrounds. The era of one faculty member is staying within their own domain and trying to address a significant enough problem is gone.”

As the president of the foundation, Chancellor Dehghani will have to present an implementation plan to the board for their approval before plans are put into motion.