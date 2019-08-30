University of Missouri to invest $6.5 million in its network of ag research centers

The University of Missouri’s network of ag research centers is getting a $6.5 million boost. During an event today at the Fisher Delta Research Center in southwest Missouri’s Portageville, the school announced the historic investment. MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright says the joint investment comes from the UM System, Mizzou, MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension.

The Agricultural Experiment Station operates a system of Agricultural Research Centers across Missouri in an effort to meet the regional needs of agricultural producers and natural resource managers. With nearly 14,000 acres, the sites host more than 35,000 people each year for field days, extension activities and other community events.

The Agricultural Experiment Station takes research discoveries involving plants, animals and natural resources from the lab to the field.

“We hope it (the investment) will help everybody be more profitable and continue to move our industry forward for the benefit of all citizens of Missouri,” says Cartwright.

He says some of the combines and tractors at the centers are 20 years old.

“We want to be able to put in place the world-class cutting-edge technology that allow our farms to actually be in a position to contribute to Missouri in ways that they maybe they’re struggling to do right now,” Cartwright says.

Economists estimate the project will have a more than $11 million economic impact in Missouri.