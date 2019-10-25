University of Missouri grad gives $1.7 million to help with diversity, shelter medicine efforts

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– A University of Missouri graduate has given $1.4 million to the College of Engineering and $310,000 to the College of Veterinary Medicine. Ken Donohew and his wife, Ellen Kippel, have made the gifts to support diversity and shelter medicine programs.

Donohew is a 1967 industrial engineering graduate. Through their donations, Donohew and Kippel have established the Major General Jack N. Donohew Fund for Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering to honor Ken’s father. They also want to honor Donohew’s uncle, Paul Zollman, who was in the first class from the College of Veterinary medicine to graduate with a doctoral degree in 1950.

Carolyn Henry, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, says the donation will be used to finish its renovation next door to the Columbia animal shelter and give students more hands-on experience.

“They’re working with the animals, primarily from Central Missouri Humane Society but they also do work with other shelters, assessing general health care of the animals, learning about disease spread, learning about what’s unique about shelter medicine situations and then really getting the hands-on experience, especially with their spay/neuter program.”

Through the Shelter Medicine Program, which launched in 2011, students perform more than 100 surgeries each month.