University in Bolivar schedules in-person graduation ceremonies for 2020 graduates

BOLIVAR, Mo. — In honor of 2020 graduates, the Southwest Baptist University (SBU) will host five commencement ceremonies on Nov. 20.

“We want to honor our 2020 graduates with in-person ceremonies while also keeping our graduates, their families and the SBU community safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Lee Skinkle, provost of SBU. “Holding multiple ceremonies will allow us to accomplish both of these goals.”

The following is a list of the scheduled ceremonies:

Ceremony 1 – 1 p.m. – May 2020 Graduates – Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center

Ceremony 2 – 2 p.m. – College of Arts & Sciences – Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel

Ceremony 3 – 3 p.m. – College of Professional Programs – Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center

Ceremony 4 – 4 p.m. – College of Health Professions – Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel

Ceremony 5 – 5 p.m. – College of Health Professions -Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center

The university says it’s prepared to host virtual ceremonies if anything prevents the in-person events.

“We are hopeful that in-person ceremonies will be possible in November,” Skinkle said. “Based on the success of our virtual ceremonies in May, we are confident that we will be able to recognize and honor our 2020 graduates.”

For more information on the commencement ceremonies, contact SBU’s Office of the Provost at provostoffice@SBUniv.edu.