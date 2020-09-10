University hosts event to educate about study abroad opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The study away program at Missouri State University (MSU) hosted an outdoor fair for students and faculty on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Study abroad opportunities were showcased at the fair for the next year and beyond.

If traveling is still not a safe option in 2021, the office says virtual study abroad programs are optional.

Colleen Noland, the global ambassador of the MSU Study Away Office, says this gives students a chance to develop an international perspective.

“The best thing about studying away is the experiences that you gain,” said Noland. “More often than not, it’s going to be the experiences that you didn’t account for. The independent excursions and the people that you meet that you just never expected to have a connection. And honestly, you keep in touch with those people long after you finish your study abroad experience.”

The Study Away Office will continue to monitor conditions in other countries, making sure the programs and locations meet MSU’s policies for restricted travel.