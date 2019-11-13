University announces new enterprise center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University has announced its new enterprise center.

The three-story, 54,000 square foot building will be the new home of the Breech School of Business Administration as well as the political science program.

The building will also feature an 11,000 square foot conference center which Drury says will be used by the university and the Springfield community.

The Enterprise Center is the first building project of the school’s campus master plan.

Drury says it expects to break ground sometime in 2020.