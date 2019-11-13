University announces new enterprise center in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University has announced its new enterprise center.

The three-story, 54,000 square foot building will be the new home of the Breech School of Business Administration as well as the political science program.

The building will also feature an 11,000 square foot conference center which Drury says will be used by the university and the Springfield community.

The Enterprise Center is the first building project of the school’s campus master plan.

Drury says it expects to break ground sometime in 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories