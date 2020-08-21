MSU reports nearly 50 students have tested positive for COVID-19



SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The first week of school for many colleges and universities in Springfield means new cases of COVID-19 on campus.

At Missouri State University, nearly 50 students have tested positive this week. 29 new cases were reported on Thursday, August 20. The university’s website says 273 tests have been given between August 14 and August 20.

A graph shows the university is now averaging 8 new cases per day.

Last week, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported the largest group of new cases in the area are in young people aged 20 to 29.

Director Clay Goddard also shared continuing concerns over large gatherings, parties, and students going out to bars once classes begin again this fall.

A similar media briefing is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:30 in Springfield.

Our Bailey Strohl spoke with students about the pressure some college goers face when it comes to going out or staying in.

