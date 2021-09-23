United Way of the Ozarks’ 2nd Day of Caring brings in over 200 volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You could find volunteers across Springfield washing equipment or pulling weeds, all to help nonprofit organizations accomplish weeks’ worth of work in a day.
Thursday was the second Day of Caring put on by the United Way of the Ozarks. Organizers said they had more than 200 volunteers participate.
The Developmental Center of the Ozarks (DCO) benefitted from the project. DCO Executive Director, Marisa DeClue, said volunteers helped tackle much-needed tasks.
“Take care of some of the things that yeah need to be done, that yeah need to be done on a regular basis but finding the extra time to do it can sometimes be just more onto our day, so being able to allow people to come in and help us with that, is certainly humbling,” DeClue said.
A volunteer from Chase Bank, Tabatha Morrow, said it was perfect weather to get outside and give back to the community.”We’re cleaning furniture, whether it’s toys, bedding, whatever it may be,” Morrow said. “We’re here to clean and help them.”
Morrow said they understand it can be hard right now for nonprofits to find volunteers during the pandemic. Since the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, organizers said this was the second Day of Caring for the year.
To take COVID-19 precautions, organizers said they held projects outside and remotely.