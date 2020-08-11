United Way gives emergency allocation to organization working to help the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The United Way and Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) are working together to help individuals impacted by homelessness.

United Way approved an emergency allocation of $22,000 for CPO’s campaign called ‘Merciful Nights.’

“Since March, through our Merciful Nights campaign, we have provided a shelter-in-place option through hotels for more than 300 households who were unsheltered and hyper-vulnerable to contracting COVID-19,” said Janet Dankert, President/CEO of CPO. “Our original goal was to provide hotel shelter for these families through June because providing shelter is a critical piece to slowing or stopping the spread among those who are unsheltered.”

CPO says it ran out of funding for the Merciful Nights campaign in the second week of August. Thanks to United Way of the Ozarks and the BKD Advisory Firm, Community Partnership will continue providing shelter for the homeless for two more weeks while the organization searches for additional funding.

“It will be deeply gratifying to the BKD team members who personally contributed to know that they have made a meaningful and direct positive impact on our community,” said Gary Schafer, BKD Managing Partner. “I am hopeful that sharing the story of what the BKD team did will encourage others to provide support in their own way.”

To contribute to the Merciful Nights campaign and help provide locations for our local homeless population to continue to shelter in place, visit cpozarks.org/covid19 or mail a check to Community Partnership of the Ozarks at 330 N. Jefferson, Springfield, Mo. 65806.