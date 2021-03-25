Unique neighborhood homes in Springfield ready for rent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction is finished on a four-year project to create a ‘pocket Neighborhood’ in Springfield.

The neighborhood on Cherry near Fremont, where two vacant houses used to stand, now has six new cottages.

It’s unique that instead of facing the street, these homes face each other.

The design was developed by a Springfield business called Say U Can. The company has a goal of creating a more social environment for tenants and neighbors.

Each home encircles a courtyard and fire pit for all tenants to use. A shared parking space is available, as well as a community room for neighbors to gather.

Kelly Byrne, a developer with Say U Can, said he chose the Rountree area mostly for walkability and its proximity to local businesses.

“It’s a small community,” said Byrne. “Specifically designed to foster a real community relationship amongst the people who live in it. They have a good amount of privacy. So it’s different than living in an apartment, but they really foster a general sense of community with gathering spaces.”

The homes have three bedrooms and there are six on the property available to rent.