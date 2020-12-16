Unemployment inches down in Missouri

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri Flag_1500485704427.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Unemployment is inching down in Missouri. But it’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The state’s economic development department on Wednesday announced employment increased by 17,400 jobs last month. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% in October to 4.4% in November.

Missouri’s economy is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to the same time last year, the unemployment rate is 1% higher. Employment dropped in Missouri government jobs and the hospitality field.

There were employment gains in trade, transportation and utilities. Employment is also up in education and health care.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau