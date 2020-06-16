Unemployment expected to decrease as businesses open up

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor says the state has paid more than $2 billion in unemployment claims. Now that the state is reopening, unemployment is expected to decrease.

While some are excited, there are still some restrictions are in place for assisted living facilities, and Governor Mike Parson says the facilities will reopen in phases.

“I know this has been extremely hard on Missourians in facilities and their loved ones and we are committed to partnering with long-term care facilities and local health authorities to reopen safely,” said Governor Parson

As shops, restaurants and bars begin to reopen, some are still nervous.

“We’ve had a big scare as far as a pandemic is concerned and there will be some fearfulness in their heart but with time and encouragement we will move past that,” said Governor Parson.

The governor still encourages people to social distance and use good hygene.

“We have to remember that COVID 19 is still out there,” said Governor Parson. “And if they are comfortable wearing a mask they ought to be able to do that.”

The state is dealing with big numbers in unemployment, and the governor says those claiming unemployment will start having to participate in weekly work search activities to keep their benefits.