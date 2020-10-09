U.S. Postal Service releases deadlines to send packages during the holiday season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The United States Postal Service announced mailing deadlines for holiday gifts. If a package is sent after the deadline, there is a chance it won’t make it to its destination before the holiday.

The deadlines are listed below:

Nov. 6 – APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 – Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express* service

The busiest time for the post office is two weeks before Christmas, beginning the week of Dec. 7.