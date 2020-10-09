U.S. Postal Service releases deadlines to send packages during the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The United States Postal Service announced mailing deadlines for holiday gifts. If a package is sent after the deadline, there is a chance it won’t make it to its destination before the holiday.
The deadlines are listed below:
- Nov. 6 – APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 – Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express* service
The busiest time for the post office is two weeks before Christmas, beginning the week of Dec. 7.