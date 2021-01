SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The U.S. Cellular Black History month art contest begins Monday, Jan. 18, at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Members of the Club are encouraged to make original pieces of artwork to recognize influential Black people from around the world.

Representatives will choose ten finalists from the Boys and Girls Club. During February, anyone can vote for their favorite artists online.

The top three most popular will get $250 for first place and $150 for the two other places.