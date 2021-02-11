U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison announces resignation, effective February 28

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Timothy Garrison, has submitted his resignation to President Biden.

According to a press release from Garrison’s office, his resignation will take effect on February 28.

“It has been the privilege of my career to lead the office where I began my service as a federal prosecutor 14 years ago,” Garrison said in his letter. “The lawyers and staff of my office accomplished a great deal for the people of Missouri in the last three years … The dedicated public servants in this office represent the United States in criminal and civil matters with excellence and integrity, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve alongside them.”

Garrison started serving as the U.S. Attorney in 2018. Garrison grew up in Greene County and graduated from Drury University.

To read more of Timothy Garrison’s achievements, click here.

In his letter to President Biden, Garrison does not clearly state why he is resigning.