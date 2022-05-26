UPDATE 3:04 P.M.: All lanes have now been reopened on southbound 160 and Tracker Road. Vehicles have been towed away from the scene.

NIXA, Mo.– A serious injury accident on U.S. 160 southbound towards Nixa will be disrupting traffic until at least about 3 p.m., city officials said.

At about 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of 160 and Tracker Road, a semi-truck collided with a blue sedan. One person involved in the crash was hospitalized in serious condition.

City officials said southbound traffic heading towards Nixa is being detoured along North State Highway CC towards Main Street, to Aldersgate before being returned to southbound U.S. 160.

Anyone who may potentially travel southbound on 160 towards Nixa is asked to look for alternate routes to their destination until city officials can reopen the roadway.