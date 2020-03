SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many people have been turning to delivery as restaurants close and America’s largest food company, Tyson Foods, has joined in.

But they’re not worrying about a delivery fee.

Since the beginning of March, Tyson foods has been donating several million pounds of product and more than 16 million meals.

They say they want to ensure no one goes hungry.

Some of that even came to the Convoy of Hope in Springfield.