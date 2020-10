AURORA, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy is deceased after being hit by a vehicle in Aurora Friday, Oct. 23.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of the 2000 Ford F-150 was backing up when it hit the child.

Troop D of the Highway Patrol says the boy was pronounced dead on the scene and taken to a funeral home in Pierce City.

This incident is the 97th fatality in 2020. The driver of the vehicle was tested for alcohol.