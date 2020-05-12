Woman with medical face mask and gloves stole from Branson business

BRANSON, Mo.-A theft occurred Monday around 4:45 p.m. at Touch of Class wedding boutique in Branson.

Lana Johnson, the store owner, said that two women came in together. One had on a medical face mask and gloves.

One of the women was distracting the staff, asking them to help her get dresses to try on, while her masked associate was in the back of the store.

Allegedly, she was waiting for the coast to clear before she entered an employee-only room and stole personal belongings. These include an employee’s car keys and wallet. The store filed a police report Monday with Branson PD after the incident.

Johnson says COVID-19 has made it easier for thieves to steal from stores.

Johnson says, “Now that we have a lot of people medical mask, it’s giving an advantage to thieves. That a lot of us are really focused on the COVID situation, of trying to keep the social distancing, trying to disinfect everything. That we are not on guard for thieves as much as maybe we would be in the past. And with the medical masks, it’s giving them a whole other way to sort of hide behind them and not be identified as easily. So everyone needs to be extra vigilant.”