Two women from the Ozarks make Eagle Scout history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emily Schmidt and Kailey Smith are among the first female eagle scouts in the country. Schmidt is from Clever, and Smith is from Marshfield. This means that they now have the highest rank in youth scouting.

Kailey Smith, 15, has an extensive background in scouting.

“I was in scouting basically since I was born,” Smith said. “My brothers, I would always go to their meetings and steal their books and look at it. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be in scouting.”

Emily Schmidt is 19 years old.

“I got into scouts when I was 17,” Schmidt said. “In 2019 it was February, they started letting youth females into the Boy Scouts of America.”

Around then, both women started working towards becoming an eagle scout.

“I’ve earned merit badges,” Smith said. “I’ve done several camping trips, hiking trips.”

Along with an eagle project, where Smith made a search-and-rescue training prop for the Marshfield Fire District.

“Definitely an experience that not a lot of scouts get to have,” Smith said.

On February 4, 2021, she became an eagle scout.

“Oh, it feels amazing,” Smith said. “It feels like everything I’ve done has paid off.”

Her father Joshua was with her every step of the way.

“It’s a relief,” Joshua said. “We got a lot of hard work and a few deadlines to make, but I’m very proud of her.”

Smith was thrilled to earn her new rank, but she had one concern.

“When I was getting it, I’m like I hope I’m not the only one because I do want other girls to get it as well,” Smith said.

Turns out, she’s not alone.

“My eagle project, that was interesting because normally the eagle scout is on-site for the project,” Schmidt said. “I caught COVID so I was quarantined up here in Columbia.”

She had to do her project virtually.

“I was on a video call delegating, giving my instructions,” Schmidt said. “My other scout master walked me around on a tablet all day checking in with all of my kids who were painting fire hydrants in my hometown.”

And it all worked out.

“Now I can say “Hey, I’m a female eagle scout,: Schmidt said. “That was not something I could’ve said several years ago.”

John Feick, a scout executive at the Ozarks Trail Council, says he’s proud of Smith and Schmidt.

“I’m excited for them to have the rank of eagle scout behind their name for the rest of their life,” Feick said.

Feick says before females were allowed to become eagle scouts, Schmidt and Smith taught boys how to get merit badges in scout camps. He says scouting is a welcoming program.