Two-weekend women’s conference Springfield and Ozark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thousands of women are uniting in Springfield for the 2019 Designed for Life Women’s Conference.

This two-weekend event began 16 years ago with the goal to inspire women of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life.

Becky Davis, a part of the Designed for Life team, says it’s amazing to see women of all ages coming together for one common goal.

“When girls come together they are unstoppable,” Davis said. “And when they come together under the cause of sisterhood. When they come together as a sisterhood, pushing forward and pushing back the darkness and pushing forward into what Jesus has for them to do, there’s nothing that they can’t accomplish.”

Conference one is being held at JQH Arena Oct. 8-10, Conference two is held Oct.15-17 and will be at the James River Church in Ozark.

The names of the speakers at this event are Debbie Lindell, DawnChere Wilkerson, Robert and Taylor Madu, and Havilah Cunnington.

