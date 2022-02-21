SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A vehicle is flipped over and another is halfway through a fence at East Division Street and North Barnes Avenue.

According to Springfield Police, the driver of the silver SUV was heading west when the driver started having a seizure. The SUV then went into the eastbound lane in front of a Fiat.

The Fiat swerved to miss the silver SUV, which caused the driver to roll into the ditch. Police on the scene said both drivers are fine but are requesting to go to the hospital for a check-up.

Below are photos of the accident: