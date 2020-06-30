Two teens deceased and others in serious condition after car accident

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers have died and three are in serious condition after being in a car accident in Pulaski County four miles west of Dixon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, six teenagers traveling in a 1997 Ford F150 crossed the center of the road and traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Their vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Nash Maddox, struck a tree and caught fire.

Maddox and another teen in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the teens in serious condition were transported to Phelps Health in Rolla and one was air-lifted from Phelps Health to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The other teen in serious condition was air-lifted from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia.

One teen suffered moderate injuries and went to Phelps Health in Rolla.

The highway patrol says the next of kin has been notified.